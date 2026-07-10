Historic Hoffman School could be transformed into East Walnut Hills housing

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

The historic Hoffman School building, which has sat largely empty in East Walnut Hills for nearly 15 years, could soon have a new future.

The building has seen better days, as it currently has broken windows, boarded-up doors and overgrown tree limbs.

Now, the DeSales Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (DCDC) wants to purchase the old Hoffman School and turn it into new housing. The land and building are currently owned by an affiliate of Kingsley and Company, which was founded by former Cincinnati Bengal Chinedum Ndukwe.

The potential purchase by DCDC would include the entire property.

WATCH: Hear about the potential plans DCDC has for the old school building and surrounding property

Old school building could be turned into housing

East Walnut Hills is a tax increment financing (TIF) district, meaning the neighborhood receives funds from tax revenue generated by other development in the area. Those funds often go toward redevelopment.

According to the neighborhood's website, DCDC plans to use those funds to cover the cost of the purchase.

For resident Simon Coriell, seeing potential progress on the vacant building is exciting.

“I’m a historian myself and I love reuse of old buildings, you know, finding a new use for such a beautiful structure," Coriell said. "We just don’t build them like that anymore, as they say.”

Coriell said he believes additional housing will benefit the neighborhood and the city.

“I think that any new units in the neighborhood are great," Coriell said. "I think all of the new people are going to enjoy what our neighborhood has to offer.”

There are a couple more steps before the purchase is official.

The East Walnut Hills Neighborhood Assembly is hosting a special meeting on July 22 to discuss the purchase and potentially approve it. The meeting will take place in the St. Francis DeSales School cafeteria at 7 p.m.

Even if the neighborhood assembly approves the purchase, city leaders will ultimately make the final decision.

Coriell said he hopes the purchase goes through.

“Many different Cincinnatians, many different groups have tried to save this building," Coriell said. "This is our chance.”

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at Alex@wcpo.com.