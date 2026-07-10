European-inspired restaurant Concorde to open in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — Concorde, a new European-inspired restaurant from Chef Kevin Armon, is set to open in Madisonville next week at the Madamore development.

Concorde, located at 4925 Whetsel Ave., opens to guests on Tuesday, July 14.

The new restaurant is blending European dining with the atmosphere of an inviting neighborhood restaurant. Concorde is inspired by the cafes, bistros and wine bars across France, Italy and Spain, and it will have a variety of food, alongside curated wines and cocktails.

Concorde is also helmed by Armon, who has more than 35 years of culinary experience and has worked in cities like Paris, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Armon has also been a Madisonville resident for more than two decades, and he envisions Concorde has being both a gathering place for his own neighborhood, as well as a destination restaurant for those in the Greater Cincinnati area.

"Opening Concorde is incredibly meaningful because it's the first restaurant I've been able to call my own after more than 35 years in this industry," Armon said. "Madisonville has been home for more than 20 years, and I've poured my heart into every detail to create something truly special for this community. It's incredibly rewarding to finally welcome our neighbors through the doors and share this experience with them."

Concorde's menu will include an array of dishes that pull from French, Italian and Spanish cuisine, but they'll remain approachable for everyday dining, Armon said.

Dishes on the menu include Coq au Vin, Roasted Scottish Salmon with Lemon Beurre Blanc, Oysters Rockefeller, Sauteed Calamari with Spanish Chorizo, Lumache all'Amatriciana and the Concorde Burger.

John Wendt, executive vice president of Ackermann Group, which runs the Madamore development, said that Concorde's opening is another milestone in Madisonville's growth over the past several years.

"Great local restaurants help define a neighborhood and create a strong sense of place," Wendt said. "Concorde is exactly the kind of destination that strengthens Madisonville's momentum, enhances its vibrancy and gives residents and visitors another reason to spend time here."

After Concorde's opening Tuesday, the restaurant will be open five days a week, from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To make reservations, you can call 513-790-4486. Shortly after its opening, Concorde will have an OpenTable through which you can make online reservations.