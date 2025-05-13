'He's in our hearts' | Memory of Larry Henderson at heart of local National Police Week events

CINCINNATI — Bagpipes and drums rang through the streets of Cincinnati Monday morning, marking the beginning of National Police Week.

The Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and several other local law enforcement agencies gathered at Fountain Square to march as one to CPD's District 1 office, where Cincinnati's Fallen Officer Memorial stands tall.

"What we see is one family, standing shoulder to shoulder, bound by trust, honor and an unwavering dedication to placing others before ourselves," Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge exclaimed to the crowd.

WCPO 9 News Law enforcement standing at attention during the National Anthem

As National Police Week begins, one man's name is in the heart of every member of local law enforcement.

"Just 10 days ago, we lost a fellow brother, Deputy Larry Henderson," Chief Theetge said.

WATCH: A closer look at the parade through downtown Cincinnati, as officers honored the fallen:

Memory of Larry Henderson at heart of Cincinnati's National Police Week events

On May 2, Henderson worked as a special detail during the University of Cincinnati's commencement. Cincinnati police reported Rodney Hinton Jr. struck Henderson with his car, who later died. Hinton has been charged with murder.

Hinton's son, Ryan, was shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one week prior, after allegedly being involved in a foot pursuit following the investigation into a stolen vehicle.

WCPO 9 News Deputy Larry Henderson's name memorialized in Cincinnati

Henderson's family led the way during the memorial parade, marching alongside members of law enforcement. The family later placed flowers at the memorial for fallen officers, allowing the community to say thank you for his sacrifice.

"It makes people understand how important it is to think about Larry down the road. To think about what Larry accomplished and who he influenced. You know, even years from now, we will be saying Larry's name, he's in our hearts, and when I say that I mean it," Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Henderson was the final name called during Monday morning's ceremony, after naming more than 130 Cincinnati and other local department officers killed in the line of duty.

McGuffey told WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz that the public can do their part during National Police Week by finding a way to thank a law enforcement officer they see.

The family of Deputy Larry Henderson laying flowers down at the memorial for fallen officers outside CPD’s District 1 office @WCPO pic.twitter.com/vumiGYPneI — Samuel Harasimowicz (@SamHarasimowicz) May 12, 2025