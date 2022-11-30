Here's how you can help thousands of kids in need this holiday season

Thousands of children are in need of gifts this holiday season. That’s why WCPO 9 is teaming up with nine different organizations to help make some Christmas wishes come true.

The Toy Team 9 donation drive is happening on Dec. 3 between 8 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

One of the nine organizations WCPO 9 is helping is the Brighton Center located in Northern Kentucky.

“It’s incredibly important for our families especially this year, as you know the cost of everyday items has increased,” said Marketing and Communications Specialist Deana Sowders.

Sowders said 415 families have signed up to receive help this holiday season, and she anticipates more families signing up in the coming weeks.

“Especially, this time of year families have a lot going on and this really helps families in our programs not worry about having to make the decision between providing holiday gifts for their children or paying the bills that are keeping the lights on, the heat on, you know those really important essentials,” she said.

Sowders added parents are extremely grateful for the donations, so they can focus on reaching their goals and providing the best life for their families.

“Currently, we still need toys for infants to 12-month-olds. For whatever reason this year we have not received as many of those as we have. And we also always need gifts for teens ages 13-17. Those are the two categories that we’re looking for gifts,” Sowder said.

We're having our @WCPO Toy Team 9 donation drive this Saturday! We'll be at 9 different Walgreens in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area! #ToyDrive pic.twitter.com/8x27rGK6be — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) November 30, 2022

The Greater Cincinnati Toys for Tots is another organization WCPO 9 is helping.

Sergeant Dylan Carrico said they are trying to help as many children as possible this year.

“All of our sign-ups have almost doubled in size since last year, so I do see an uptick in need for what we do here,” Carrico said. The way inflation is working, I think is causing a huge issue this year for sure but there’s so many factors.”

He noted Toys for Tots has exponentially grown this year. He said their goal is to assist around 15,000 children.

“I think every child deserves a Christmas. They’re young and so impressionable, anything that helps them in any financial struggles,” Carrico said. “We support children 13 and under, boy and girl. The biggest struggle is everybody likes to donate in that 4-10 range. A lot of times people forget about the infants and then those older kids,” he said.

WCPO 9 is accepting text-to-give donations from November 26 thru December 2. During that time period, simply text WCPO to 50155 to donate.

On November 30, we'll host a phone bank from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call (513) 719-4929 during that time to donate.

Then on December 3, WCPO 9 anchors and reporters will be at nine Walgreens locations around the Tri-State, accepting new, unwrapped toy donations for various charitable organizations around town.

Below is a list of locations we will accept donations and the organization that it supports. Come and drop off or buy a toy between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help those in need:

Walgreens Florence: 8193 Mall Road, Florence KY 41042

Brighton Center

8193 Mall Road, Florence KY 41042 Walgreens Ft Wright: 1825 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011

Be Concerned

1825 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011 Walgreens Bridgetown: 5508 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248

Santa Maria

5508 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248 Walgreens Harrison: 1032 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030

Greater Cincinnati Toys for Tots

1032 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030 Walgreens West Chester: 8614 Princeton-Glendale Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069

Butler-Warren Toys for Tots

8614 Princeton-Glendale Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069 Walgreens Blue Ash: 9580 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

The Children's Home

9580 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Walgreens Hyde Park: 3822 Paxton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209

Salvation Army

3822 Paxton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209 Walgreens Eastgate: 719 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Child Focus

719 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Walgreens Loveland: 9520 Fields Ertel Road, Loveland OH 45140

Warren County Community Services Early Learning

9520 Fields Ertel Road, Loveland OH 45140

You can also use this form to contribute anything that you are able:

This campaign is a WCPO 9 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Cincinnati area and are tax deductible.

WCPO 9 and our parent company's charitable foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund, will match the first $5,000 donated through our phone bank or text-to-give program.