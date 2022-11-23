Help those in need this season with our Toy Team 9 donation drive

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 wants you to join us in the holiday spirit for this year's Toy Team 9!

There are multiple ways to give back this season for those who are in need.

First, WCPO 9 is accepting text-to-give donations from November 26 thru December 2. During that time period, simply text WCPO to 50155 to donate.

On November 30, we'll host a phone bank from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call (513) 719-4929 during that time to donate.

WCPO 9 and our parent company's charitable foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund, will match the first $5,000 donated through our phone bank or text-to-give program.

Then on December 3, WCPO 9 anchors and reporters will be at nine Walgreens locations around the Tri-State, accepting toy donations for various charitable organizations around town.

Below is a list of locations we will accept donations and the organization that it supports . Come and drop off or buy a toy between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help those in need:

Walgreens Florence: 8193 Mall Road, Florence KY 41042

Brighton Center

8193 Mall Road, Florence KY 41042 Walgreens Ft Wright: 1825 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011

Be Concerned

1825 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011 Walgreens Bridgetown: 5508 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248

Santa Maria

5508 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45248 Walgreens Harrison: 1032 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030

Greater Cincinnati Toys for Tots

1032 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, OH 45030 Walgreens West Chester: 8614 Princeton-Glendale Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069

Butler-Warren Toys for Tots

8614 Princeton-Glendale Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069 Walgreens Blue Ash: 9580 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242

The Children's Home

9580 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Walgreens Hyde Park: 3822 Paxton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209

Salvation Army

3822 Paxton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45209 Walgreens Eastgate: 719 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Child Focus

719 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Walgreens Loveland: 9520 Fields Ertel Road, Loveland OH 45140

Warren County Community Services Early Learning

9520 Fields Ertel Road, Loveland OH 45140

You can also use this form to contribute anything that you are able:

This campaign is a WCPO 9 initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign will be used to support the local Cincinnati area and are tax deductible.Thank you for helping those who need it most this holiday season!