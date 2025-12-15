Here's how the Cincinnati Fire Department prepares for harsh winter conditions

CINCINNATI — Cold, snow and ice can make everything more difficult for anyone who goes outside. But it can be especially difficult for firefighters as they prepare and head to emergencies.

For the Cincinnati Fire Department (CFD), a shift with snow and ice on the roads and frigid temperatures isn’t the same as any other.

"So basically everything is delayed and runs a lot slower," said Lieutenant Josh Alter with CFD Engine 31.

WATCH: How CFD prepares for shifts in extreme temperatures

How firefighters prepare for harsh winter conditions

Alter told us that preparations have to be done at the station. Firefighters check the equipment and pumps in the engines so they don't freeze and prepare the exterior of their trucks.

"If there’s snow or ice, we have chains or cables on our tires," Alter said.

Alter said the additions allow their trucks to go just 35 miles per hour or slower, making response time to emergencies longer.

CFD asks that if you see them on the road responding to an emergency in the snow, you slow down and pull over sooner, as they can have trouble with slick roads too.

The winter conditions also lead firefighters to take extra precautions at a scene.

"The amount of wear and tear it does to us, we’re human beings like everyone else. The fire gear doesn’t make us superhumans," said Joe Stallo, a CFD district chief. “We’ll freeze, our fire gear, our ladders, all around us, everything turns to ice.”

Stallo said that Cincinnati Metro will often send them a bus to sit in during frigid calls. He also told us that he sends more firefighters to a call than usual to allow for more breaks.

But some of the most important work they do isn’t at the station or during a call. It’s checking fire hydrants.

WCPO CFD crews checking fire hydrants.

Cincinnati Fire Engine 31 took us along to check on one in the Oakley area. Firefighters told me they make sure the hydrants are empty and don't have frozen water inside.

Some were good to go, and others just needed a little pump. But one hydrant was completely frozen and needed to be flushed out with warm water.

The whole process took about 30 minutes to melt the ice and clear out any leftover water.

"You have a bar business here, you have a building full of people working here, a whole hotel full of people here, so it’s real important that this one’s working," Alter said as he assessed what was in the area and could be damaged if there was a fire.