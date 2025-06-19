'He loved making a difference' | Remembering Officer Sonny Kim a decade after his death

CINCINNATI — Those who knew Sonny Kim describe him as outgoing, caring, extroverted and, overall, a character.

Kim was a Cincinnati police officer, a husband, a father and a dear friend to many, including Buddy Blankenship.

"Anywhere you went, you know he was like the Norm of 'Cheers', anyplace he went, people knew him and were happy to see him," Blankenship said.

Blankenship and Kim met at the University of Cincinnati in 1987. The two quickly became friends and were even groomsmen in each other's weddings.

"I don't really put myself out there a lot, and Sonny did, obviously," Blankenship said.

Blankenship said he never planned to be a police officer, but a few years after Kim joined the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD), he was inspired to do the same.

"That overused term is 'I like to help people,'" Blankenship said. "Well, he really did."

In addition to his passion for family and serving the community, Kim also had a passion for karate. He was the owner and main karate instructor at the Japanese Karate-Do dojo in Symmes Township.

"He loved making a difference," Blankenship said.

Kim helped everyone and continued to do that up until his final moments.

Kim, 48 and a 27-year veteran of Cincinnati’s police force, was lured to the corner of Whetsel Avenue and Roe Street by a report of a man "walking around, getting belligerent with a gun." Hummons, 21, made that call himself, police said following the shooting.

Hummons was eventually shot and killed by another CPD officer in a gun fight.

"(I remember) just not being able to believe that it was him," Blankenship said.

Blankenship said there was disbelief about what happened. Just days later, he gave a eulogy at Kim's funeral.

"The city of Cincinnati definitely came out on the losing end of the deal when this happened to Sonny," Blankenship said.

Blankenship said he's stayed close to Kim's family.

"That's helped me to feel that I've stayed close to him," Blankenship said.

Buddy Blankenship Sonny Kim and Buddy Blankenship

He said Kim left a lasting legacy and touched everyone who had the chance to meet him.

"If he walked into a room full of strangers, he was going to have a friend or a few friends, before he left," Blankenship said.

Blankenship said he now tries to do the same, to honor his friend and keep his legacy alive.

"I'll think of him and then think, 'well maybe I ought to step over here, find out what's going on in this person's life. Maybe make a friend,'" Blankenship said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge spoke to WCPO 9 News on Thursday about the 10th anniversary of Kim's death. She said he will be remembered for his service to the city.

“He was extremely well-respected," Theetge said. "He was one of those officers that the young officers looked up to and tried to emulate.”

A CPD spokesperson said they will honor Kim by placing a wreath at his gravesite on Monday.