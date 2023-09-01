Have a unique space? BLINK wants to hear from you

CINCINNATI — Next Fall, October 2024, BLINKwill be back in Cincinnati, and the creative minds behind the biannual event are already deep in “planning” mode.”

Now, there’s an open call for property owners interested in illumination.

When you’re planning the largest light, art and project mapping experience in the US, organizers say two years will go by in a blink.

"So myself and the BLINK partners and creative team are kind of in our deep planning mode, thinking about all the incredible art and installations we want to bring to, you know, illuminate the city next year," said BLINK's Executive Director Justin Brookhart.

Brookhart said if you have a unique spot inside the urban core of Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky, they want to hear from you.

"We're really looking for folks to kind of raise their hand and say, 'hey, we have a great wall that could maybe use a mural, we have a beautiful building facade that you could project a map onto. We have a parking lot or a space that we feel like could work for a lighted installation," he said.

Just like any art-form, BLINK is always evolving and changing. This will be the fourth edition of the festival and Brookhart said it’s all about finding what is new and now, both in the artwork they curate and the technology they use to bring it to life.

"BLINK is really only made possible because of incredible technology and technicians that, you know, work on the large scale projections, light installations and those things," he said.

Brookhart and his team travel the world, hoping to bring home something Cincinnati has never seen before.

"I just attended Vivid Sydney, which is a large-scale light festival that takes place in Sydney, Australia every year. We're going to be going over to Europe for a couple of the European projection and lighted art festivals later this Fall," he said.

The last BLINK experience attracted more than 2 million art enthusiasts and generated $126 million.

Brookhart said economic success is great but bringing people together is what lights them up inside.

"What's amazing about BLINK is that you're standing on a sidewalk next to your friends, your neighbors, your strangers, and you're looking up and enjoying the same thing together. So we're thinking about the way that people just show-up and kind of appreciate this type of work," he said.

If you have a property in OTR, downtown Cincinnati, or Covington and would like to be considered, organizers have created a property interest form to fill out.