Residents at Cincinnati apartment complex looking for answers after being without water for four days

CINCINNATI — A water line break left residents at one Cincinnati apartment complex without water for four days. They said they’ve received no response from their landlord as to when water will be restored.

"We keep asking, 'What is the reason we don’t have water right now?' And they don’t give us any answer,” said resident Lovely Price.

Lovely and Kyle Price live in the Williamsburg of Cincinnati complex with their 2-year-old daughter and 3-month-old baby.

"It's hard," she said. "We keep buying those gallons of water to wash our stuff and dishes."

Kyle Price said they need the water back on as soon as possible for the baby.

"It’s important," he said. "My baby needs her formula. She needs to be able to make her bottle so she can drink her milk they need to be able to take their baths at night."

Eddie Winn, who also lives in the Williamsburg Apartments, said he the problem is impacting all aspects of his life.

"I had to call off work twice," Winn said. "I’m missing my money because I can’t take a shower. I can’t give my dog water. I can't cook."

When Kyle Price reached out to management, he said the lady on the phone laughed.

"It’s funny to them, they said it’s not a big deal that you don’t have water," he said.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works provided us with this statement saying they are aware of the issue, saying in part: "GCWW identified the problem as a break in a private water line owned by Williamsburg and notified the property management. Repairs attempted by the property management over the weekend were unsuccessful at restoring water service.

GCWW is currently assisting the property management with repairs. Water service is expected to be restored later this afternoon. The property will be under a precautionary boil water advisory to ensure the safety of the water pending acceptable water quality sampling results."

Apartment management refused to talk on camera and asked WCPO crews to leave the property.

As of 4:40 p.m. Monday, residents in multiple buildings said they still had no water.

WCPO reached back out to Water Works. A spokesperson said the crew discovered another issue and the water had to be turned back off. They said it would take a few more hours. The spokesperson also said the line is privately owned by Williamsburg, so they will be expected to reimburse any costs.

READ MORE

