CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hartwell, Cincinnati police said.

Just before 9:00 p.m. officers responded to the 8200 block of Vine Street near the Hartwell Recreation Center.

Upon arrival, they found a victim who had been been shot. They died at the scene, police said.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased, or if they have any suspects in this shooting.

The case remains under investigation.