Cincinnati mayor outlines new plan to help those experiencing homelessness, addiction or mental health issues

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval revealed details Monday afternoon of a plan to develop a day center that would serve as a one-stop shop for services people experiencing homelessness need.

The mayor's office called the Center of Care Partnership a "major advancement" of an initiative to improve access to essential support services for people without a home and those experiencing substance abuse and behavioral health issues.

"The partnership announced today shows the strength of our community aligned around a commitment to do better for our residents that are most in need,” Pureval said. “We recognize the important role these organizations play in serving vulnerable populations, and the City of Cincinnati and the Office of the Mayor are committed to working alongside them to identify long-term solutions that strengthen access to care and support.”

The city will partner with groups like medical and mental health providers and nonprofits to provide those services. Partners will include St. Francis Seraph Ministries, Mary Magdalen House, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health, Talbert House, Ikron, NeighborHub Health, and Strategies to End Homelessness. Pureval's office said the proposed Center of Care will be a new "first-class facility" that will help those in need by providing government benefits support, housing assistance, meal services, mental health care, personal hygiene and care, pet support, primary care, substance abuse support, transportation, warming and cooling shelters, and workforce development.

“Every day, we see how something as simple as access to a shower, clean clothing, or personal care services can restore dignity and open the door to new opportunities,” Mary Magdalen House Executive Director Jenny Perez said.

Pureval also announced funding to help acquire three properties in Over-the-Rhine: the Franciscan Media Center, St. Anthony Center, and the St. Francis Seraph Catholic Church and Friary properties. The Franciscan Friars of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe currently serve as stewards of those properties, Pureval's office said. The St. Anthony Center currently serves as a hub for six nonprofit organizations providing meals, foot care, showers and hygiene access, behavioral health services, housing support, respite care and other basic needs assistance.

"The forthcoming sale of these properties has been the subject of recent news and, without public intervention, creates an uncertain future for the site. In the short-term, this acquisition will allow for ensured continuity of the important services provided from that location while the Center of Care is developed," Pureval's office said in a release. "In the long-term, this acquisition will allow for continued strategic investment and growth at this important property in the heart of the City’s urban core."

The Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation will manage the development of the Center of Care, providing financial, design, and construction oversight.

“We believe Cincinnati deserves solutions that expand access to compassionate, dignity-centered care for individuals in need,” 3CDC Chief Operating Officer Paula Boggs Muething said.

The next phase of the plan is to identify a location for the new Center of Care near downtown, confirm all partner organizations that will participate and secure financing for the center.

