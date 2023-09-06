'Green provides hope': Veterans help paint Cincinnati VA Medical Center Garden Mural

CINCINNATI — Veterans had an opportunity Wednesday to help paint a new mural at the Organic Garden at Cincinnati VA Medical Center.

“When you’re active, you’re more likely to be calmer than if you’re by yourself,” U.S. Army veteran Pete Steciow said.

Steciow served in Vietnam for two years and later experienced physical and mental health issues. His passion for gardening helped him cope, which is why he’s a leader in the VA’s garden.

“It’s been proven that green provides hope,” he said. “[Veterans] come here and enjoy themselves working with other veterans who understand them and what they’ve been through.”

The garden, now in its second year, is reaping the benefits of last season’s work, Whole Health Program Coordinator Mark Schibi said.

“That kind of has been mindblowing to us as a group that started it, and the veterans that have done this with us,” Schibi said.

The VA Whole Health program is based on eight circles of health. The garden promotes the circles of community, nutrition and moving of the body. Veterans in weekly classes learn about everything from the physical gardening of the seed to the nutrition behind the fully grown product on the table.

Now, a new mural of an oak tree with branches of government will overlook the space. When completed later this month, the 17-by-10-foot mural will be the work of artist Brandon Hawkins.

“Being a creative is also very therapeutic,” Hawkins said. “Art becomes more of a conversation, and the conversation goes in a place where we don’t expect.”

In a press release, the Cincinnati VA said the tree symbolizes “strength, stability, protection, power, courage and standing strong through all things.”

Veterans themselves got to pick up their brushes and contribute to their garden’s mural.

“Not only am I teaching them, but they’re doing a lot of teaching me,” said Hawkins. “I’m learning a lot from these vets.”