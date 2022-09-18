Great Parks to host second Hispanic Heritage Month at Sharon Woods

CINCINNATI — The Hispanic Heritage Festival is back for its second year at Sharon Woods after a successful first year.

Director of Guest Experience at Great Parks of Hamilton County Rachel Dearing said they chose Sharon Woods because there is a large Hispanic community in the area that visit the park.

“This is the second year that we’ve done it. We had a really good reception from it last year and part of the Great Parks mission is to be inclusive to everyone, so we decided since we had such a good turnout last year to do it again this year and make it bigger and better for the community,” Dearing said.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is between Sept. 15 - Oct. 15 each year to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures, and history of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

The festival will take place between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday. There will be live music, dance lessons, and several kid activities.