Gratis police chief placed on administrative leave after 'wellness checks' at Cincinnati Public Schools

GRATIS, Ohio — A small-town police chief has been placed on administrative leave just days after she visited Cincinnati Public Schools, claiming to conduct "wellness checks" for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Village of Gratis, a small community south of Dayton in Preble County, held an executive session Sunday to discuss Chief Tonina Lamanna. After the meeting, village officials announced that Lamanna was placed on leave.

"The Village of Gratis does not condone these actions," the announcement said. "It is not the practice of policy of the Village to participate in law enforcement operations outside of our jurisdiction, particularly those occurring two counties away."

CPS released surveillance photos showing Lamanna inside Western Hills University High School on Wednesday, accompanied by another officer. The officers, according to CPS, requested to conduct “wellness checks” on certain students without presenting warrants or any official paperwork. Lamanna and the officers also visited Rees E. Price Elementary and Roberts Academy.

CPS Superintendent Shauna Murphy said it was "pretty alarming" to the district.

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"They identified their need as being there for a wellness check," Murphy said. "I don't know, to them, what a wellness check means, and our staff didn't bother for that interpretation. They asked them to leave."

Murphy said CPS staff followed protocol, which allows parents or guardians on file to take students out of class. She also said that it was the first time the district had this kind of interaction with ICE or officers claiming to work for ICE.

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"It's a concern for all of Cincinnati Public Schools, including our school board," Murphy said. "It's a serious concern for me. We prioritize the safety of our children at all times."

Lamanna will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Gratis officials said.

The other officer who was with Lamanna, identified as Officer Jeffrey Baylor, has also been placed on administrative leave pending the same investigation.

"Village officials remain committed to maintaining accountability, professionalism and adherence to established policies and procedures," the village said.

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