District: Officer claiming to work for ICE enters multiple Cincinnati public schools

CINCINNATI — An officer who told officials they were working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement came into multiple Cincinnati public schools, according to a letter sent to CPS parents.

In a letter to parents, Cincinnati Public Schools said "an out-of-town law enforcement officer" who claimed to be working on behalf of ICE visited "a small number of schools" to conduct wellness checks connected to students believed to be enrolled in the district.

"The officer did not request to see or interact with any students, and there was no direct contact with students," the letter says.

CPS said district leaders contacted the officer and told them any future questions about CPS students should be handled through the district's Office of General Counsel, and reinforced protocols for responding to law enforcement with school staff.

"Please know: the safety of our students and staff is our top priority," the letter says. "We remain committed to maintaining safe, supportive and welcoming school environments for every child and family we serve."

A district spokesperson confirmed the letter was sent out to parents, but we have yet to hear any additional details.