Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityClermont County

Actions

Crews search for missing kayaker who fell into Ohio River in Clermont County

Clermont County missing kayaker
WCPO
Clermont County missing kayaker
Posted
and last updated

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing kayaker who reportedly fell into the river Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers said they received a call at around 4 p.m. that three kayakers fell into the Ohio River near U.S. Route 52 in New Richmond. New Richmond Fire Chief Tim Feldkamp said two people have been pulled from the water and are uninjured, but one person has not been located.

Monroe, Pierce and Anderson Township crews have also responded to the scene, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, dispatchers said.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Advocate trying to get data center regulations on Ohio ballot this November Lawmaker pushes for more transparency on road projects affecting NKY communities County wants to test air near Zimmer landfill to determine if it may harm people

Here’s how to get WCPO 9 back on DIRECTV