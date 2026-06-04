Crews search for missing kayaker who fell into Ohio River in Clermont County

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing kayaker who reportedly fell into the river Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers said they received a call at around 4 p.m. that three kayakers fell into the Ohio River near U.S. Route 52 in New Richmond. New Richmond Fire Chief Tim Feldkamp said two people have been pulled from the water and are uninjured, but one person has not been located.

Monroe, Pierce and Anderson Township crews have also responded to the scene, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, dispatchers said.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.