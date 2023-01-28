Getting cold for a cause: Hundreds participate in 17th annual Polar Plunge at The Banks

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of people started their day Saturday by taking a plunge into some cold water!

Between 300 and 400 people were expected to participate in the Polar Plunge happening at The Banks, which benefits Special Olympic programs in Ohio and Kentucky. Those programs include sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Kentucky and Ohio.

Participants have raised over $144,000 in 2023, and those funds will be split between programs in Ohio and Kentucky.

Are you taking the plunge?



The 🐻‍❄️ Plunge is happening at The Banks today. Around 300 people are taking a dip into this pool to support Special Olympics programs in Ohio and Kentucky. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/aA7qDNbn42 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) January 28, 2023

This is the 17th year the Polar Plunge has supported Special Olympics programs in Ohio and Kentucky, but if you weren’t able to make it to the plunge today, you can still donate.

“The easiest way is to go greatercincinnatiplunge.com and you can make a donation there to either one of the 48 teams involved or if you know one of the 400 people that we expect to plunge today, you can donate directly to them or you can just make a general donation on that page,” said Mark Buerger with Special Olympics Kentucky.

Participants had to raise a minimum of $75, and a minimum of $50 for those under 18. There's also a costume contest plungers in compete in as well.

Last year, plungers raised more than $120,000 to support the Special Olympics.