From prison to startup owner: Man who served 10 years for drug crimes celebrates 5 years in apparel business

CINCINNATI — With each pass of his heat press, Mike Mitchell is writing a new line in his story — and maybe helping someone else write a new chapter of their own. That's the "ink" in his apparel brand Alumni Ink.

"We pay homage to men and women alike from every walk of life," he said. "If they've faced adversity or turmoil or any obstacle and found a way to emerge, they are Alumni Ink. Alumni Ink cannot be erased."

The brand is celebrating five years this week, a milestone Mitchell couldn't have imagined for a time in his life.

"Man, today in Black history, I made history," Mitchell said. "A five-time convicted felon, celebrating five years in business. I feel really really good about today."

Mitchell, an SCPA and Walnut Hills alumnus, was drawn to expressing himself with apparel.

"I've always been into fashion and stuff like that," he said. "So if I could make a clothing line and then tell a story with it, that creativity comes with it."

But he said he graduated and got caught up in fast, easy money. He was in and out of jail on low-level drug crimes, before spending 10 years in prison. When he returned, he said he felt like he had run out of chances and was ready to start over.

As anyone returning to life outside a cell knows, there are hardships and a lot of closed doors.

"His perseverance has really helped him get over any adversity and there are plenty of adversities when you're starting a business as somebody who has been incarcerated," said Lisa Mauthy, director of financial wellness for Cincinnati Works.

Mauthy mentored Mitchell through coaching.

"They serve their time, but that isn't always in the past because it's still visible," she said.

"I wanted to make money the legal way," Mitchell said.

Mitchell also took part in the Greater Cincinnati Microenterprise Initiative and the OCEAN Accelerator, a faith-based program. All finding ways to get those closed doors open and get into the rooms he wanted to be in.

"Your debt is never paid, it's a life sentence," he said. "Those doors are still being shut in my face, as far as employment opportunities, as far as where I can live at."

Now, Alumni Ink is making clothes for a handful of corporate accounts. And Mitchell has fun coming up with outfits to celebrate our city, like black and orange gear for each Bengals season.

The tagline is "Represent your journey." And that's where the "alumni" part comes in. Not just of a school, but of life and its hardships.

Now he has created a shirt to give back to the group that helped him get his finances and career back on track. It reads "Invest in Yourself" with "Ink" underneath. A portion of the proceeds goes back to Cincinnati Works.

"It doesn't mean the same for everyone," he said. "Your journey is your journey, mine's is mine. Alumni Ink plays a part in everyone's life."

Mitchell has shared his story at Cincinnati City Hall and the Ohio Statehouse. Cincinnati Works helps with job readiness, financial literacy and outreach to at-risk groups.