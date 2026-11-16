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23-year-old dies after shooting near May Street, Cincinnati police say

Cincinnati police
WCPO
Cincinnati police
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CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old died after a shooting that took place on Sunday near May Street, according to Cincinnati police.

Around noon, officers responded to a report of a person being shot in the 2300 block of May Street. 23-year-old Quatrell Hill was found shot at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

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