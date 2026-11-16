WATCH: Rodney Hinton Jr. to be sentenced for death of Deputy Larry Henderson

CINCINNATI — Rodney Hinton Jr. is set to be sentenced Monday after he was convicted of murder, reckless homicide and other charges for the 2025 death of Hamilton County Deputy Larry Henderson.

Hinton will be sentenced at 9 a.m. by Hamilton County Judge Jody M. Luebbers. He faces a sentence of at least 15 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole on the murder conviction.

You can watch Hinton's sentencing below:

WCPO 9 Live Coverage

Assistant Prosecutor Kate Burroughs previously told WCPO 9 that the prosecutor's office intended to pursue the highest sentenced allowed under Ohio law.

On Oct. 20, Hinton was found guilty after more than two days of deliberations and nearly two weeks of testimony.

WATCH: Rodney Hinton Jr. found guilty in death of Deputy Larry Henderson

Rodney Hinton Jr. found guilty of murder, other charges in death of Deputy Larry Henderson

About a dozen sheriff's deputies were inside the courtroom as the verdicts were read. Henderson wife, Lori, was visibly emotional, while other members of his family cried. Hinton's family showed no visible reaction when he was convicted.

Hinton was ultimately found guilty of:



Count 1 — Lesser included charge of reckless homicide

Count 2 — Lesser included charge of reckless homicide

Count 3 — Murder

Count 4 — Felonious Assault

Count 5 — Felonious Assault

The jury stopped short of convicting Hinton of aggravated murder, opting instead for the lesser offense of reckless homicide on the two most serious counts. But jurors also rejected his insanity defense, finding him criminally responsible for Henderson's death.

Hinton's entire trial centered around whether or not he understood his actions and deliberately targeted Henderson on May 2, 2025.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors maintained that Hinton deliberately targeted Henderson after watching body camera footage of Cincinnati police fatally shooting his son, Ryan Hinton, the previous day.

The defense did not dispute that Hinton's vehicle struck and killed Henderson. Instead, his attorney, Clyde Bennett, argued that Hinton's severe mental illness, compounded by the trauma of losing his son, prevented him from understanding the wrongfulness of his actions.

The state presented eyewitness accounts, crash reconstruction analysis, video evidence and testimony about Hinton's movements before the collision. The defense presented relatives and a mental health expert who described years of psychiatric symptoms and treatment, along with the emotional impact of his son's death.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey described the conviction as a moment of finality for an agency still grieving the loss of a longtime deputy.

"Larry Henderson, he grew up in our agency. We all knew him very well," McGuffey said. "He was a trainer. He was a bomb tech. He was a deputy. He was a mentor."

Henderson spent more than three decades serving the community. He was directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati during commencement when he was killed.

Bennett previously questioned how the jurors arrived at different conclusions on the aggravated murder and murder counts. He speculated that jurors may have compromised to reach a unanimous decision, while acknowledging he did not know how they reached their verdict.

Bennett also previously said he planned to appeal Hinton's conviction within 30 days of sentencing, arguing that errors occurred during the trial.

"When I was hired by the Hinton family, I looked at Mr. Hinton. I looked him in his face, and I looked him in his eyes, and I told him I was going to fight for him," Bennett previously told WCPO 9. "I'm not done."