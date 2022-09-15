Watch Now
Cincinnati police: Multiple injured after crash, shooting on northbound I-75

Posted at 11:19 PM, Sep 14, 2022
CINCINNATI — Police said multiple people are injured after a crash and shooting on northbound I-75 near the Norwood Lateral.

Traffic on the highway is at a standstill as police and EMS respond to the scene. Police said people were shooting at each other on I-75 and multiple cars were involved in the crash.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it is available.

