Cincinnati police: Multiple injured after crash, shooting on northbound I-75

CINCINNATI — Police said multiple people are injured after a crash and shooting on northbound I-75 near the Norwood Lateral.

Traffic on the highway is at a standstill as police and EMS respond to the scene. Police said people were shooting at each other on I-75 and multiple cars were involved in the crash.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it is available.

At #breakingnews of multiple car crash and shooting here on I-75 south of Seymour Street. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/3ly9SR4w7S — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) September 15, 2022

