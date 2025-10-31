Family's $17K investment creates Halloween attraction drawing more than 500 annual visitors

SILVERTON, Ohio — A Silverton family's elaborate Halloween display has been frightening trick-or-treaters for nearly three decades, and it's helping a good cause, St. Jude's research facility and hospital.

The Hatmaker family's home haunt on the 7000 block of Ohio Avenue has become a Halloween tradition that draws more than 500 visitors each year.

What started as small displays and campsites has evolved into an entire yard filled with handcrafted creations and creatures.

James Hatmaker has been building the display for nearly 30 years, spending about $17,000 over decades on decorations ranging from vomiting skeletons to a headless horseman.

"Always liked Halloween, she grew up around it, probably likes it more than I do now, the grandkids, my son, oldest boy, and her daughter are into Halloween as well, they help with the display," Hatmaker said.

Hatmkaer said his daughter Faith has been instrumental in helping create the displays, crafting new pieces each year.

WATCH: What started as small Halloween displays has grown into a viral TikTok sensation that raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

"Honestly, the demogorgon, that only took like two hours," Faith said.

The family starts preparing in August, with the structure typically completed by the first week of September. From there, they add fencing, animatronics and decorations.

The display has gained international attention in the UK and even went viral on TikTok. They even had a visit from the actor who played Freddy Krueger, Robert Englund, who accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on this Halloween. Regular visitors return each year to see what's new.

We spoke to one visitor, who said they return every year because Hatmakers adds new things.

For the second year, the haunt is collecting donations for a good cause.

"It's going to the St. Jude research facility at the hospital, and so far I think we've raised about, $730, within the last two years, we just started that last October," Faith said.