'Everyone’s been touched by cancer' | Hundreds bike in annual Ride Cincinnati event for cancer research

CINCINNATI — Gears were going and funds were rolling for cancer research Saturday at the 18th annual Ride Cincinnati ride.

The ride began in 2007, and organizers said they've raised $8.1 million for cancer research since then.

The bike tour has five different routes that participants could choose from, stretching from 10 miles to 64 miles. There was also an after party

Nick Schuckman rode Saturday in honor of his mom and other family members impacted by cancer.

“Back in 2005, we lost my mom to cancer,” Schuckman said.

Schuckman said he has his siblings started a brunch in honor of their mother.

"We like to come out and help raise money for research for cancer," he said.

Andy Pursifull, Schuckman's friend since kindergarten, supported him by riding right beside him.

“Nick is a lifelong friend. We went to school from kindergarten to high school graduation, and Bonnie has always been a big part of our lives and anything I can do to support cancer research," Pursifell said. "Everyone’s been touched by cancer and I just like to be a part of it."

Organizers said the ride is to honor those affected by cancer, but it's also to help current and future cancer patients through research.

“Every rider-raised dollar goes to benefit local cancer research,” said Allison Schroeder, a Ride representative.

Through the funds raised by the bike tour, organizers say 77 research grants have been funded.

