Man accused of firing shots at Kroger arrested for having firearms, fentanyl

Posted at 1:36 PM, May 25, 2022
CINCINNATI — Kevion Howze, charged after he allegedly fired shots at a person in the parking lot of a Kroger in Hyde Park, has been arrested again after probation officers found firearms and fentanyl in his home.

During a visit to Howze's Evanston apartment on Stacey Avenue, officers reported finding fentanyl, "packages of marijuana prepared for sale," measuring scales and multiple firearms, which violate Howze's probation.

Howze is charged with having weapons while under disability, one count of possession of drugs and two counts of trafficking in drugs.

Officers said they found "an Anderson AR-15 assault rifle and a Beretta 92FS semi-auto pistol." Howze was allegedly carrying a 9mm firearm when he fired shots at another man in the parking lot of a Hyde Park Kroger on March 25.

During that shooting, Howze was working as an employee at the Kroger when police said he got into a "verbal and physical altercation" with someone inside the store. He then followed the person into the parking lot and allegedly grabbed a handgun from his vehicle.

Police said Howze chased the person through the parking lot and fired at least four shots, hitting the person once in the upper back.

For that incident, Howze was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and one count of felonious assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible sentence of 22 years in prison. Howze was held for that incident on a $500,000 bond.

