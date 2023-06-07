Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiEvanston

Actions

CPD investigates shooting in Evanston near Xavier University

Cincinnati police are investigating a late night shooting in Evanston. It happened around 11 p.m. just a few blocks away from Xavier University at the intersection of Brewster Avenue and Newton Avenue. CPD has not provided any additional information about this shooting.
Evanston shooting
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 06:00:58-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a late night shooting in Evanston.

It happened around 11 p.m. just a few blocks away from Xavier University at the intersection of Brewster Avenue and Newton Avenue.

CPD has not provided any additional information about this shooting.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

No suspect information has been released.

READ MORE
Cincinnati Planning Commission votes against historic designation for former school building\
Coach Bob Huggins calls Xavier fans homophobic slur on radio show
Cincinnati Public Schools feeling the impacts of teacher shortage

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Ripley police chief pledges changes after former officer's indictment Reds fans bought last minute tickets, jerseys to see Elly De La Cruz MLB debut FC Cincinnati headed to U.S. Open Cup semifinals after win over Pittsburgh

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.