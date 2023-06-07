CPD investigates shooting in Evanston near Xavier University

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a late night shooting in Evanston.

It happened around 11 p.m. just a few blocks away from Xavier University at the intersection of Brewster Avenue and Newton Avenue.

CPD has not provided any additional information about this shooting.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

No suspect information has been released.

