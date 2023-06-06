Cincinnati Public Schools feeling the impacts of teacher shortage

CINCINNATI — A recent report from the Ohio Department of Education reveals there's a critical need for more teachers in southwest Ohio.

“It's a big deal. Absolutely a big deal,” said Jeff Wensing, Vice President of the Ohio Education Association. “There are about 50% less students choosing education as a major. That’s concerning."

Data from Ohio Department of Education’s report shows there’s an increase of Ohio teachers who are deciding to leave the profession. Of more than 2,300 teachers surveyed, 72% reported they have seriously considered leaving their job recently.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers surveyed educators across the state to find out why teachers are leaving.

Student behavior, lack of respect, and working hours were all cited as strong factors.

"We're going to come to a crisis point where we don't have educators for our classrooms,” said Melissa Cropper, President of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

It’s not an issue that’s unique to Cincinnati Public Schools, there’s a shortage of teachers nationwide, but Superintendent Iranetta Wright said the district has certainly been feeling the impact.

“I think we went through the school year last year with over 100 teacher vacancies from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year,” Wright said.

Superintendent Wright said they have many open teacher positions for the upcoming school year.

“Teachers make decisions about whether they're moving away or whether they're changing professions, or some are retiring,” Wright said.

“So, it's really important that we continue to recruit, that we continue to let individuals know that we are available, and we have teaching positions available.”

Wright said it’s crucial that efforts are made in order to retain teachers.

“I think first is recognizing that teaching is hard and that we are talking to teachers and having conversations with them about what they need in terms of support,” she said. “Working with school leaders, around the best way to support teachers in classrooms, looking at what they need for their own mental health and their own mental health supports."

CPS hosted a recruitment fair on Tuesday in hopes of filling some of the open positions.