16-year-old girl, who ran away from foster home, shot and killed by 17-year-old in West End, police say

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old girl who ran away from her foster home in November was shot and killed by a 17-year-old in the West End, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

According to the press release sent Wednesday, Cincinnati police and fire responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of West 9th Street at 11:15 a.m. on Christmas Day. Officers found Desire Coston, 16, of Cincinnati, who was shot. She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She died from her injuries on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Cincinnati police charged Rico Pryor, 17, with her murder on Wednesday.

In a news release on Dec. 3, the Cincinnati Police Department said Coston ran away from her foster home in Evanston. Police said Coston refused to return home. She was last seen on Nov. 27. According to the release, Coston texted her foster mom from an unknown number and said she was not returning home and wanted to stay with her aunt, the release said.

