Electric-powered school buses coming to Cincinnati due to EPA grants

CINCINNATI — Electric-powered school buses are set to hit the roads throughout Cincinnati this year.

The electric buses, which will be deployed throughout the year and into 2025, were made possible by grants awarded by the EPA.

2023 EPA Clean School Bus Grants was awarded to Mt. Healthy City, a partner of Petermann Bus for more than a decade, and First Student, a partner of Cincinnati Public Schools.

First School secured $3.95 million to purchase 10 electric school buses and chargers for CPS. It's unclear how may buses Petermann will be purchasing.

"This investment in school buss electrification isn't just a step toward sustainability, it supports the well-being of our students, families and community," said CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright. "By embracing eco-friendly transportation, we're reducing emissions while fostering a healthier environment for our students."

Nick Voisard, senior director of electric vehicles at National Express LLC, said the grant will help provide "best-in-class 'clean-fueled' vehicles" for Petermann.

The EPA's Clean School Bus Program is designed to accelerate the deployment of electric buses across the nation. In 2023, the program awarded enough grants to put 370 new electric buses in school districts in the U.S.

"With this grant, the EPA is empowering First Student and CPS to make incredible progress on our shared mission of building a more sustainable Cincinnati," Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

First Student said replacing one diesel school bus with an electric school bus can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 54,000 pounds each year. The company is committed to turning 30,000 diesel-powered school buses to electric.