1 killed in East Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a late-night shooting in East Westwood.

Police were called to the Ravenwood Apartments on the 2200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard for the report of a shooting, Cincinnati police said in a press release. Around that same time, crews were also called to the same location for the report of a fire.

Crews reported that smoke was in the hallway but it did not spread to other units.

The fire department discovered one victim and transported him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Cincinnati police later identified the victim as 47-year-old Alphonso Bowers. Investigators said he died from a gunshot wound.

Around 11 p.m., WCPO crews saw SWAT respond to the complex along with residents being evacuated.

Residents were allowed back into the building around 1 a.m.

Here's a look at raw footage from the scene:

Police have not said why SWAT was dispatched. Investigators have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

