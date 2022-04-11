Family of Westwood victim releases his identity, wants bar with violent history to close

CINCINNATI — On Sunday evening, loved ones came together to remember the life of London Harris. According to his family, the 23-year-old was shot and killed Saturday morning outside a bar in Westwood.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved but said officers from Cheviot and Cincinnati responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside Babe's Cafe at the intersection of Applegate Ave and Glenmore Ave. Cheviot police said a man was killed and another man was injured.

Babe's Cafe is one of three Cincinnati businesses facing the loss of their liquor license after continued run-ins with police. In fact, concerns were brought up just days before this fatal shooting.

"We had just been to city council on Tuesday to talk about Babe's Cafe and the problems that the bar has caused," Westwood resident and business owner John Sess said. "They have the privilege of having a liquor license but time and time again they've shown that they've abused that privilege."

Harris's family agrees, they did not want to speak on camera but told WCPO they believe Babe's Cafe should close down.

WCPO reached out to Babe's Cafe but has not heard back. However, Babe's Cafe management has spoken out about this issue and has asked city leaders for more time to work with the police.

“I am here to do anything I can to prevent and make things right with the city. The drug trafficking, that was a resident that I had, a tenant upstairs, he is no longer there. He’s been evicted. The other speculation of heroin overdoses, I’ve never heard,” Babe's Cafe bar manager Nicole Burgin said during last week's Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously against allowing the bar to get a renewed liquor license. The Ohio Division of Liquor Control will make the final decision later this year.

