Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 1 dead, another hurt, following shooting outside restaurant in Cheviot

The shooting happened following a large fight, Cheviot police said
Shooting on Montana Ave & Gelnway Ave.jpg
Jay Warren
Cheviot police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another hurt. It happened around 1:30 a.m. outside Babe's Cafe in Cheviot
Shooting on Montana Ave & Gelnway Ave.jpg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 07:17:13-04

CHEVIOT, Ohio — At least one person is dead, another hurt, in an overnight shooting outside a Cheviot restaurant, Cheviot police said.

According to police, officers from Cheviot and Cincinnati responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. outside Babe's Cafe at the intersection of Applegate Avenue and Glenmore Avenue on the border of Westwood and Cheviot. Cheviot police said a man was killed and another man injured.

Cheviot police the injured man fled from the scene in a vehicle and was found several blocks away in the 3700 block of Applegate Ave.

Before the shooting, Cheviot police said a large fight broke out outside of the restaurant.

Cheviot police have not released any details about a suspect. We also do not know the name of the man killed or the condition of the other man who was hurt. The man hurt is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators remained on scene most of Saturday morning gathering evidence.

Cheviot police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Cheviot Police Department at 1-513-825-2280.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

More local news:
Pedestrian struck in Middletown, airlifted to hospital Police: Body found inside burned car in North College Hill Video shows dangerous reality for pedestrians in Cincinnati

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.