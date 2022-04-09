Police: 1 dead, another hurt, following shooting outside restaurant in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — At least one person is dead, another hurt, in an overnight shooting outside a Cheviot restaurant, Cheviot police said.

According to police, officers from Cheviot and Cincinnati responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. outside Babe's Cafe at the intersection of Applegate Avenue and Glenmore Avenue on the border of Westwood and Cheviot. Cheviot police said a man was killed and another man injured.

Cheviot police the injured man fled from the scene in a vehicle and was found several blocks away in the 3700 block of Applegate Ave.

Before the shooting, Cheviot police said a large fight broke out outside of the restaurant.

Cheviot police have not released any details about a suspect. We also do not know the name of the man killed or the condition of the other man who was hurt. The man hurt is being treated for his injuries.

Investigators remained on scene most of Saturday morning gathering evidence.

Cheviot police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Cheviot Police Department at 1-513-825-2280.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.