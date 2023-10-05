Semi crashes under East End bridge, blocking roadway for hours

CINCINNATI — A semi truck crashed and became lodged beneath a bridge near Riverside Drive in the East End on Thursday morning.

Police at the scene of the crash said they were working to identify what the truck may have been carrying; Police said the truck was carrying a chemical, but that it was nothing hazardous.

Police said the road would be closed for hours while a tow truck arrives to pump out the chemicals in the truck and remove it.

Jay Warren

Cincinnati firefighters said Delta Avenue and several other streets in the area are blocked off while officials work to clear the crash.

Police have not released any information on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.