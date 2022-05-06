Cincinnati Police: Man shot, killed in East End

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in East End Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a man was found shot several times on the side of a home. Officials said police gave CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on any suspects. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

