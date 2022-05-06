Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiEast End

Actions

Cincinnati Police: Man shot, killed in East End

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a person was found shot several times on the side of a home.
Eastern Avenue East End shooting
Posted at 11:09 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 23:15:06-04

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting in East End Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a man was found shot several times on the side of a home. Officials said police gave CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive at the scene. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on any suspects. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
CPD: Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser in Winton Hills
Police: Officers shoot armed man after I-75 crash in Moraine
4 hospitalized after shooting in Walnut Hills

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.