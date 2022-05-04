CPD: Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Four people were taken to the police station after a stolen car crashed into a CPD cruiser near Spring Grove Cemetery.

Cincinnati police said officers saw suspects steal a Mercury Grand Marquis at a BP gas station on West Mitchell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When police attempted to do a traffic stop in a parking lot off Gray Road, the suspects took off and hit a parked police cruiser.

While the cruiser has only minor damage, the stolen car was towed away from the scene. Police brought the owner of the stolen car to the scene, noting he tried to fight the people who took his car.

Four people were taken to District 5 for questioning. Gray Road was shut down for some time during the investigation.

READ MORE

Cincinnati Police Department revises rules for vehicle pursuits

Video: Teens accused of fleeing police crash stolen car in University Heights

Police: 30 Cincinnati neighborhoods see significant increase in thefts from vehicles