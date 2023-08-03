The Flock: New LGBTQ+ bar to open Downtown

CINCINNATI — The Queen City is getting a new LGBTQ+ bar.

The Flock is holding a grand opening ceremony Friday in the space that used to be known as The Birdcage, another popular Cincinnati LGBTQ+ bar.

But don't worry, the Birdcage didn't disappear. Earlier this year, it moved into a bigger space on Central Avenue in the site of the former Rebel Mettle Brewery location.

"The Flock will become our low-key ultra lounge, fit for laid-back drinks and gatherings, intimate live music, comedy shows, performances and more," reads the social post by The Birdcage.

"We'll see you... at The Flock, then hit The Birdcage to dance the night away."

The Flock will be open Wednesday through Sunday with shows every Friday and Saturday night. The bar has not provided the exact hours of operation yet.

The Birdcage is open Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Click here to learn more about what both locations have to offer.

The Birdcage opened its doors in 2018 at the Race Street location, which was formerly home to well-known gay bar Shooters. The owners of the bar also operate several other establishments throughout Cincinnati like The Butcher and Barrel, Ché, O’Malley’s in the Alley, The Blind Pig, Gypsy’s Mainstrasse, and Coffee at Lola’s.

READ MORE

Man grills 1 million steaks, LongHorn Steakhouse recognizes Symmes Township employee as 'Grill Master Legend'

Over-the-Rhine's Queen City Radio to open new bar in College Hill

Top neighborhood dive bars to drink at throughout the Tri-State

