Over-the-Rhine's Queen City Radio to open new bar in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Popular Over-the-Rhine bar Queen City Radio will be opening a second location in College Hill.

Kate Greene, the CEO of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, said Queen City Radio will be opening a new business at 6014 Hamilton Avenue, which sits on the corner of Marlowe Avenue in College Hill's business district.

Queen City Radio is owned by Chris Reckman and opened in OTR in 2016 at the corner of 12th Street and Central Parkway. The bar, which boasts a massive patio, was built inside a 1920s era gas and car service station, according to the bar's website.

The new business currently has no set open date.

News of the expansion first came to light when a Reddit user posted a picture of the marquee at the former auto shop.

The newly purchased College Hill spot is the former location of Pearce's Auto Care. The new business sits directly next to Kiki College Hill and College Hill Cakery. Brink Brewing Company, El Camino Bakery, Tortilleria Garcia and bar and ice cream shop, Big Chill, all sit nearby on Hamilton Avenue.

The upcoming bar will also be inside College Hill's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), which stretches up Hamilton Avenue from Cedar Avenue to Wittlou Avenue.

