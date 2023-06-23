Top neighborhood dive bars to drink at throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Love them or hate them, neighborhood dive bars are a necessity in any good city that has an inexplicable charm and warmness to it.

The definition of a dive bar is 100% subjective, but for this list a "dive bar" equals a cozy, neighborhood bar with no frills, inexpensive drinks and a relaxing atmosphere with people, whether the bartenders themselves or regular patrons, that will happily chat. To make matters easier, this list also separates Irish pubs from dive bars because they deserve their own recognition.

Here's a round-up of some essential dive bars to check out throughout various neighborhoods in the Tri-State:

Downtown/Over-the-Rhine

Uncle Leo's

Set along Race Street in northern Over-the-Rhine, Uncle Leo's is a cozy dive bar that doesn't take itself too seriously — just look at the bar's website or their bathroom decorated by dozens of "live, laugh, love" signs. Guests can expect any of their favorite drinks, and they can sip on them alongside enjoying a pickled egg or one of Uncle Leo's various food pop-ups.

Milton's

Fitted with a pool table and shuffleboard, Milton's is a neighborhood favorite built into Prospect Hill, which is on the border of Mount Auburn and Over-the-Rhine. Milton's solid wood bar's multiple levels give it some old-timey character, and there's always going to be regular The bar is also a solid choice for game day and often has a potluck on Sundays.

Madonna's Bar and Grill

A mainstay in downtown Cincinnati since the '90s, Madonna's a go-to place for an inexpensive drink and good food. The bar is located at the corner of Vine and 7th streets, and it's a great option for a relaxed post-work drink if you work downtown or if you're in the city for the evening. There's also a pool table, jukebox and more to enjoy while you're surrounded by dim lighting and oodles of neon signs.

Surrounding Cincinnati neighborhoods

Fries Cafe

With a large selection of craft beer, Fries Cafe is perfect for any beer lover — don't worry there's also your favorite domestic options as well. The Clifton bar, which has a great patio, is also a great spot for those that love games with its pool, shuffleboard and dart boards.

Junkers Tavern

It doesn't give more divey than a cash-only bar, and that's exactly what Junkers Tavern is offering patrons in Northside. Junkers offers not only inexpensive drinks, but if you're feeling hungry, they have a wall of potato chips to choose from. In terms of entertainment, Junkers regularly has live music with local and regional bands, and in the past the bar has hosted punk night, karaoke and more.

City View Tavern

City View Tavern isn't just a great, relaxed dive in Mount Adams, but it also has a solid view of Cincinnati, the Ohio River and Northern Kentucky. According to City View's Yelp, the bar is famous for three things: that breathtaking view, it's Bloody Mary and the bar's various burgers.

Tim's 52 Bar

While Tim's 52 Bar is sure to be packed with football fans for a Friday night Elder football game, on other nights the bar is a small neighborhood spot in West Price Hill. The bar has been open for decades, and there's also a nice-sized patio that guests can sit on while having a drink or two.

Greater Cincinnati

Blue Bell Beach

Near Miamitown in Cleves, Blue Bell Beach is a solid spot for Cincinnati's west siders. Blue Bell not only has two pool tables, cheap drink deals and a massive back patio, but also live music is regularly scheduled. The bar sits on a quiet stretch of Harrison Avenue near the Great Miami River making it a relaxing go-to for drinking as well.

Misery & Jen

No, we're not talking about the '80s Merle Haggard song "Misery and Gin," but there's a good chance you could hear it on one of the jukeboxes or by one of the Hamilton dive bar's live music acts. The neighborhood bar also serves $2 beers all day, every day and some bar food options. Misery & Jen also has fun entertainment like pool and beer pong tournaments, karaoke and more.

The Belle & the Bear

Doubling as a dive bar and a live music spot, Montgomery's The Belle & The Bear has everything you could want out of your neighborhood bar. The bar has an array of draft beer, and regularly holds drink specials on top of its daily happy hour deals. Outside of live music, the bar's atmosphere has plenty of neon lights, pool tables and album covers that grace the ceiling.

Northern Kentucky

Gypsy's

Part of Mainstrasse Village in Covington, Gypsy's is a little dive bar complete with dozens of beer signs, chandeliers made from Jameson bottles and more while serving everything you could want. The pet-friendly bar is a popular spot for karaoke on Wednesday nights — and also hosts watch parties with NHL Ticket.

Larry's All-American Cafe

Also located in the heart of Mainstrasse, Larry's All-American Cafe is a great neighborhood bar to enjoy an inexpensive drink and some food at. Larry's has daily drink and food specials, including BLTs, various wraps, hot dogs and more. Outside of food and drinks, the bar has a relaxed atmosphere with pool, pinball and table games.

Crazy Fox Saloon

Sitting on the corner of Washington Avenue and East 9th Street, Crazy Fox Saloon is a favorite in the Newport community, and it has the "cheapest and best jukebox in town," according to the bar's Facebook. If you don't feel like just bellying up to the bar to have fun, Crazy Fox Saloon also has pool and pinball for guests to partake in.

Rosie's Tavern

Built in 1896, Rosie's Tavern has been a go-to neighborhood spot in Covington for years, and is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary with current owner Dianne Gamble. Set within Mainstrasse Village, Rosie's says it's "where good times and good people come together," which is the DNA of any solid dive bar. In terms of drink deals, the bar offers $2 well drinks all Monday that you can sip on while bellied up to the bar or shooting some pool or throwing darts.