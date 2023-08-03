Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySymmes Township Community

Actions

Man grills 1 million steaks, LongHorn Steakhouse recognizes Symmes Township employee as 'Grill Master Legend'

The grill master has been with the company for nearly 30 years
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
01_LongHorn Steakhouse_Tony Behrens-Grill Master Legend.jpg
Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 06:39:31-04

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Symmes Township man is now a member of the culinary elite after grilling one million steaks.

LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Tony Behrens was recently recognized as one of only 25 grill masters to receive the title of "LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master Legend." It's an honor only bestowed upon those who achieve the sizzling accomplishment, a spokesperson for the steakhouse said.

Behrens has been with the steakhouse for 26 years. He currenlty grills at the Fields Ertel Road location.

To celebrate his massive achievement, he was surprised by his restaurant team, family and even company leaders, including president Todd Burrowes.

03_LongHorn Steakhouse_Tony Behrens-Grill Master Legend.jpg

During the ceremony, Behrens was awarded a special gold chef coat and a check for $5,000.

02_LongHorn Steakhouse_Tony Behrens-Grill Master Legend.jpg

LongHorn Steakhouse has more than 563 restaurants across 42 states. Every restaurant has a team of professional grill masters specially trained in the art of grilling, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, only the best become grill masters. They're in-house specialists on selecting the right cut of fresh, never frozen steak specially cooked for each guest's unique taste, the company said.

04_LongHorn Steakhouse_Tony Behrens-Grill Master Legend.jpg

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
The Flock: New LGBTQ+ bar to open Downtown Joey Votto hits two homers, but Chicago Cubs rout Cincinnati Reds 16-6 Tri-State first responders receive retention incentives through state program

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.