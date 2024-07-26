Teens, 18-year-old sentenced for January downtown assault

CINCINNATI — Multiple teens and an 18-year-old man have been sentenced for their part in a Jan. 23 assault on a man downtown.

In court Friday, 18-year-old Jadin Shaw was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part in the assault.

In addition to Shaw, multiple juveniles have also been sentenced for the attack after accepting plea deals; WCPO is not naming them because they are still children.

In addition to Shaw, five juveniles were also charged in the crime:



A 14-year-old has been sentenced to probation

A 15-year-old was ordered to pay $800 in restitution to the victim

A 13-year-old pleaded guilty to a robbery charge connected to the crime, but juvenile court did not provide their sentence

A 14-year-old charged for the Jan. 23 assault and a second assault on Jan. 24 was sentenced to probation

A 16-year-old charged in both the Jan. 23 and the Jan. 24 attacks is still awaiting sentencing

The January 24 assault happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Walnut and E 6th streets. It was caught on two separate security cameras.

In the videos provided to WCPO 9, a person walking down the street is jumped from behind by a group of people. The group kicks him to the ground and steals some of his belongings before they run off. Though the victim was repeatedly punched and kicked, they only suffered minor injuries, according to a police incident report.

"This incident is very disturbing to watch," Cunningham said. "It is not OK to do what this group of individuals did to this victim. Two individuals have been arrested and must be held accountable for their actions."

In court, officials said the man hurt in the first incident was walking home from work when the suspects attacked; court officials said the group of teens had just come from a nearby Chipotle, where a separate disturbance was reported.