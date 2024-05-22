Watch Now
Plan to close block of Elm Street for Convention Center plaza gets city council approval

Cincinnati city council is looking at what it might take to create a plaza near the Duke Energy Convention Center, in the space where the Millennium Hotel once stood.
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 22, 2024
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to pass an ordinance that would close Elm Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

It’s the block directly in front of the Duke Energy Convention Center, which is about to undergo major renovations beginning July 1.

The closure would make way for a pedestrian plaza, seen as an outdoor extension of the convention center at times. While the space is part of a separate council item that must be approved, designs submitted to the Planning Commission earlier this month indicated greenery, a pavilion, bathrooms and a dog park.