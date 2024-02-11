One dead, one injured after shooting outside Downtown nightclub

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for one or more suspects after a fatal shooting in Downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jarrod Cotton confirms multiple shots were fired near the intersection of Race Street and Court Street around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Lt. Cotton said the shooting happened outside the Tulua nightclub and he believed the club was closing up when the shooting happened.

Police confirm one male was transported to UC Hospital Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A second victim was found with non-life threatening injuries near the intersection of Colerain and Blue Rock in Northside.

Police confirm the two scenes are connected.

Nearly 30 evidence markers were placed around the intersection as investigators photographed the scene.

A bartender at Tulua said her car window was shot and the front window at Northside Distilling was also shot.

There is a City of Cincinnati operated camera mounted at the intersection that may provide evidence.

Cincinnati Police have not released any information on possible suspects.