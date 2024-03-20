PD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, shutting down Fort Washington Way ramp to I-75 N

CINCINNATI — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the Fort Washington Way ramp to northbound I-75 in downtown, Cincinnati police said.

Police said they located the single-vehicle crash around 1:40 p.m.

It's unclear what caused the crash, which has shut down the entire westbound Fort Washington Way ramp from I-71.

Police said eastbound 3rd Street at the ramp to I-75 S is also shut down.

Officials were seen below the Fort Washington Way ramp at the intersection of W 3rd Street and Central Avenue.

Rae Hines/WCPO

Poice said southbound Central Avenue at 5th Street is shut down, as well as northbound Central Avenue at Pete Rose Way.

Police are encouraging motorists to use alternate routs as CPD's Traffic Unit conducts its investigation.

WCPO 9 will update when more information is available.