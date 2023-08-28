New sit-down, vegan-friendly restaurant to open at Court Street Plaza

CINCINNATI — Foodies in Cincinnati will soon be able to enjoy a sit-down restaurant that caters to alternative diets, with a vegan menu featuring diverse options.

Almost V'Gan Lounge will open later this year, but co-owners Jarvis Shaw and Sean Reed have already signed the lease on the space within Court Street Plaza.

According to a press release from 3CDC, which owns the building that will house Almost V'Gan Lounge, the concept for the restaurant came about after Shaw experimented with a vegan diet and discovered menu options were limited at most dining spaces.

"My own personal experience led me to want to own a place where people could socialize and enjoy food that suited all lifestyles and diets," said Shaw in the press release. "Everywhere I went, the only thing I could eat was salad and it got old fast."

The menu won't be exclusively vegan, but every item on it that contains meat will have a vegan option available. For example, hungry patrons will be able to order a smoked pot roast dish, while their vegan dinner date may decide to order smoked jackfruit tacos.

Whether it's grilled salmon or grilled tofu sliders, diners will have plenty of options available.

The menu is, in part, being built by Chef Camerron Dangerfield, a well-known chef whose been featured on Food Network and Master Chef, according to the press release.

When it opens its doors, Almost V'Gan Lounge will also feature two spaces: a restaurant with bottle service on one side and an upscale bar and lounge on the other. There will also be outdoor dining options.