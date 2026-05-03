Flying Pig winners cross the finish line

CINCINNATI — The winners of the Flying Pig marathon crossed the finish line on Mehring Way early Sunday morning.

The marathon started at 6:30 a.m. on Rosa Parks Street with thousands of participants lining up to race in the half- and full marathons. Event organizers said that the runners represented all 50 states and 31 countries.

The winners of the half-marathon crossed the finish line at around 7:30 a.m. Here are the winners:



Simon Heys, 24, from Wilmington, finished first in the men's division with a race time of 1:09:58

Amanda Zerhusen, 20, from Cincinnati, finished first in the women's division with a race time of 1:19:50

The winners of the Flying Pig marathon finished at around 8:45 a.m. Here are the winners of the men's and women's divisions:



Zach Kreft, 26, from Sunbury, finished first in the men's division with a record time of 2:17:40

Katherine Hallahan, 32, from Cincinnati, finished first in the women's division with a time of 2:48:43