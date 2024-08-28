Final teen involved in January assault in downtown Cincinnati sentenced

CINCINNATI — The final teen involved in a January assault in downtown Cincinnati was sentenced Wednesday.

The teen, who WCPO is not naming because they are a juvenile, was sentenced to probation for their role in the Jan. 23 assault against a man. The teen is also moving to Detroit to live with their grandmother, and they are ordered to stay in school and in therapy. Restitution will also be paid to the victim.

The assault happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 near the intersection of Walnut and E Sixth streets. The assault was caught on two separate security cameras.

In the videos provided to WCPO 9, a person walking down the street is jumped from behind by a group of people. The group kicks him to the ground and steals some of his belongings before they run off. Though the victim was repeatedly punched and kicked, they only suffered minor injuries, according to a police incident report.

Watch the assault caught on cameras:

Downtown Cincinnati assault/robbery

After footage of the assault was released, Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham called it "disturbing to watch."

"It is not OK to do what this group of individuals did to this victim," Cunningham said.

In July, Jadin Shaw, 18, and the other teens involved in the assault were sentenced. Shaw was given 18 months in prison for his role in the assault.

In addition to Shaw, four juveniles were also sentenced in July:



A 14-year-old was sentenced to probation

A 15-year-old was ordered to pay $800 in restitution to the victim

A 13-year-old pleaded guilty to a robbery charge connected to the crime, but juvenile court did not provide their sentence

A 14-year-old charged for the Jan. 23 assault and a second assault on Jan. 24 was sentenced to probation

In court in July, officials said Shaw and the group of teens came from a nearby Chipotle, where a separate disturbance was reported, before they assaulted the man.