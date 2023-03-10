Disney on Ice is back: Here's a sneak peak of this weekend's performance

CINCINNATI — We may not "talk about Bruno" but we can all enjoy Disney on Ice!

The production is back at the Heritage Bank Center this weekend and features the smash hits, "Frozen" and "Encanto."

The touring ice show brings Disney movies to the rink with reenactments of the film complete with the entire soundtracks.

Tour Coordinator and Dayton native Katherine Peters said the colorful, dynamic show is also a diverse one with 11 different nationalities represented and a fun way for local families to see a globally-recognized production at an affordable rate.

"Every year it's something different and this season we're bringing 'Encanto' to the ice for the very first time, so you'll get to see the entire Madrigal family, which is super cool. Can't see it anywhere else!," Peters said. "We also get to bring Frozen to the ice in a brand new way. We actually have Olaf the snowman narrating what he believes has happened in our Frozen story, so it's a totally new take on the movie."

Peters said the production nearly always sells out.

The show opened Thursday, March 9th and lasts until Sunday, March 12th.

Click here for ticketing information.

