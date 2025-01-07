Digging Cincinnati out: Key info on residential snow plowing, abandoned vehicles, illegally parked cars

CINCINNATI — After one of the most significant snowfalls in decades, the City of Cincinnati is still clearing the aftermath of the recent winter storm.

With traffic moving on main roads and interstates, Department of Public Services crews are now shifting their attention to the residential streets buried in snow.

The city had set a self-imposed deadline to make streets passable within 24 hours after snow fell.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, the city said plows had traveled more than 21,000 lane miles to clear and re-clear roads. That is the equivalent of plowing the entire city seven times.

Snow plow routes are tracked here.

Rob Pieper/WCPO Sophie Underdown tried to break the ice around her car.

Northside resident Sophie Underdown is ready to see a plow on her residential street, which is now covered with a thick layer of compact snow and ice.

"I've not seen weather like this since I was probably 7 or 8 years old, back in the late 70s. This is unreal," Underwood said with a shovel in her hand.

Her two-wheel drive is snowed in, unable to make it over the ice around the car. The back wheel isn’t touching the ground, even after digging it out.

Rob Pieper/WCPO The car's back wheel is not touching the ground.

Cars Parked Illegally

The Cincinnati Police Department said it is giving drivers leniency for snowed-in cars parked in a restricted area.

“As the snow begins to melt, we kindly ask that vehicles be moved as soon as it is safe to do so. This will enable our snow removal teams to efficiently clear the streets and avoid obstructions,” Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Additionally, police are reminding drivers to clear the snow from their vehicles.

“Failing to do so, especially from windows and the roof, can impair visibility and pose significant safety risks to both yourself and others on the road, including pedestrians,” he said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO In Northside, side streets are still covered, but main roads have been plowed.

Abandoned Vehicles

If you have a car that’s stuck on the side of the interstate and it’s snowed in, consider safety first, said Kathleen Fuller, ODOT District 8 spokesperson.

The best advice is to work with a tow company. They’re experienced in directing the flow of traffic.

If you choose to remove the vehicle yourself, Fuller said to contact local law enforcement in the jurisdiction responsible for the roadway. Additionally, call the main ODOT number to make plow operations aware.

The freezing temperatures will make vehicle removal more difficult, Fuller said. “Please be patient with us … we’re trying to get the roadways cleared up.”

Rob Pieper/WCPO A snowed-in abandoned car on I-71 NB.

Emergency Runs

In the last 24 hours of snow operations, the Cincinnati Fire Department has responded to 38 fire runs and 204 medical runs.

What’s Next

Cincinnati plow drivers remain on 12-hour shifts. They are focusing on residential routes.

Drivers are laying down salt and calcium chloride to melt the remaining snow. As temperatures dip in the coming days, this effort is to prevent refreezing.

Fuller with ODOT said while their drivers are doing the same, the melt solution will be ineffective in single-digit temperatures later this week: "We’re kind of waiting for mother nature to cooperate and kind of give us a little sunshine."