Dent Schoolhouse looking to hire over 150 actors and staff for this year's Halloween season

CINCINNATI — Monsters and spooky season aficionados, it's your time to shine.

The Dent Schoolhouse, one of the top-rated Halloween haunts in the country, will hold a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the schoolhouse in the hopes of hiring over 150 actors and staff members for the upcoming season.

The Dent Schoolhouse opens each fall inside a schoolhouse building built in the 1800s. While classes were no longer held inside the building by 1950, the urban legend associated with it keeps Halloween-loving fans coming back each year.

The urban legend told among Cincinnatians from a young age is that Dent is haunted by a man who was once a janitor to the real school and his victims — several students he supposedly murdered.

At Saturday's job fair, the Dent Schoolhouse is hoping to recruit folks who can help make the legendary horrors come alive in the form of actors, makeup artists, concession workers, sales, vehicle parkers and more.

“We are looking for excited, reliable people who are ready to let their inner monster out,” says Bud Stross, co-creator of The Dent Schoolhouse. “We have created a fun atmosphere for our crew with great benefits and family-like experience. Plus, where else can you scare people and get paid to do it?”

The schoolhouse itself will open to haunt-goers on September 15 and will run through November. It will also re-open in December, when A Christmas Nightmare returns.