Death investigation in Cincinnati's Central Business District

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office and Cincinnati police are investigating a death in the Central Business district.

Crime scene tape is up at the bus stop at the intersection of East 5th Street and Walnut Street.

A WCPO crew on the scene could see the body of at least one person on the ground near a bench.

Investigators have not provided any additional information.

It is unclear how long the area will be blocked off.

Police have not said if any foul play is involved.

Metro said its bus routes and schedules are not impacted by the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.