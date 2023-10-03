Coroner identifies woman found dead in the Central Business District

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman found dead in Government Square early Monday morning.

The victim, 51-year-old Felicia Torrey, was discovered around 5:30 a.m. near a bus stop at the intersection of East 5th Street and Walnut Street in the Central Business District.

Cincinnati police initially said the investigation was being handed over to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. However, early Tuesday morning, investigators announced that the woman's death was ruled a homicide and they made an arrest.

According to CPD, officers arrested 33-year-old Robert Harris around 9:30 p.m. Monday. During his arraignment Tuesday morning, the prosecution said Harris had admitted to strangling the victim.

The judge ordered Harris be held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $175,000 bond.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.